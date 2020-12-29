It was only 20 or so years ago that Olean had two toy stores, three movie theaters, a bowling alley, a cool arcade in a mall that wasn’t at death’s door and places to purchase clothes in between Carhartt and rental tuxedos.
Poppy’s was an amazing gift and bookstore. There were coffee shops that weren’t chains. There was even a gay bar and a computer store. We could even go to Olean High and see a professional production of “The Nutcracker” at Christmastime.
Then there’s Allegany, where the only laundromat for miles was razed to the ground to make room for a building that’s sat vacant for years.
Twenty years later, Olean has retrogressed. None of the aforementioned things exist. Not only is there nothing for youth to do, there is absolutely nothing for 25- to 55-year-olds who don’t want to marinate on a bar stool to do.
Not to mention, Christmas shopping, pandemic aside, was near impossible unless ordering online. And in the stead of robust business, roundabout after roundabout is built to regulate traffic.
Where in this ghost town is all this traffic going? Walkable, yes, but where are we all walking to? Citizens going around and around in circles on streets of shuttered storefronts as the city wastes millions on concrete, not citizens.
A better metaphor for modern life in Olean there could not be.
Colin Quigley Allegany