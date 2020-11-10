Before the election, there was a letter to the editor from a military veteran who supported President Trump. That veteran is proud of his service — and he should be, as his nation is proud and grateful for his service, including me.
My uncle served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. His plane was shot down over Germany and, w hile civilians were trying to kill him with pitchforks and axes as he dangled from his parachute, he was rescued by German soldiers.
My uncle was a POW for 18 months. He lost an eye and a leg. I am very proud of my uncle.
My three sons all honorably served their nation, all serving in war in Iraq and Afghanistan, and they are all contributing members of our nation — voting, taxpaying and taking part in our community. You bet I’m proud.
As for myself, I am a senior citizen and retired registered nurse who devoted my life to my family, my church, my God and my profession. For half my life I worked locally.
I am a registered Republican, and have been. I looked carefully at the last four years under President Donald Trump and what he has stood for. My view is that he represents division, isolation and manipulation.
This has not been the America I know. I will mention one pledge Trump made: that he would build a wall on the border and Mexico was going to pay for it. He then built part of a wall, raiding funds for the military to do it. This is not my idea of a fulfilled pledge, taking from the men and women who serve our country with honor.
For Trump supporters, like the veteran who wrote his letter, if this is your chosen leader, it was your right to vote for him and what you believe in. For myself, I am an American first and voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
I just wanted to try and open up the narrow-view lens and expose a bigger picture.
Kay J. Mattern, Olean