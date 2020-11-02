This presidential election on Tuesday is the most important one in American history. If we love God, family and our country, we must vote Republican — the party of Abraham Lincoln.
Vote Republican if you believe in freedom of religion and conscience (the Little Sisters of the Poor were persecuted by the Democrats); freedom of speech, where a conservative can speak at a university without being silenced by a mob, and where one can speak one’s views at work or in the marketplace without fear of denial of promotion or even being fired; the sanctity of life from conception to natural death; the sanctity of marriage; the right to peaceably assemble, but also in law and order; and the right to bear arms.
The Democrats want to defund the police. The Democrats want socialized medicine. They want to infringe on our right to own property. They want to raise taxes. They want to do away with the use of fossil fuels without providing alternatives on a scale that won’t undercut our economy.
They never tried to stop the rioting, looting, burning and destroying of property in some of our cities — cities that are run by Democrats.
We must pray very hard during this election. President Ronald Reagan said that the prayers of the three little children at Fatima, Portugal in 1917, where the Virgin Mary was appearing, are more important than all the guns, weapons and armies in the world.
Natale “Ned” Mollica,
Allegany