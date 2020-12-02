The investigation into the Volz home explosion on West Branch Road in Allegany began just a few weeks ago and is ongoing. The possibility that the explosion was related to nearby energy drilling has not been unproven and will not be until the investigation is completed.
To say water wells should have been checked can be countered with saying an environmental study should have been done prior to the start of drilling. Yes, this is a historical oilfield area, which should have raised many red flags as the state Department of Environmental Conservation states in its brochures how dangerous old, unplugged or improperly plugged wells are. All this was allowed to happen in a residential area with only a generic study to benefit the drillers. This action put the homeowners at risk.
The Volz family lived in their home for many years with no problems. The house was there for many years prior to that with no problems. The neighbors who are experiencing water issues and are having to pay for expensive equipment did not have these problems before. Are these just coincidences?
There is a list of infractions committed in this area by the drilling company that proves they have not been as closely monitored as they should have been.
Methane, in very high amounts, was found at the Volz site at the time of explosion. It has been a whole year. The site has been cleaned and leveled. Let’s hope we can get some honest answers after all this time. The Volz family deserves it and the residents of this valley deserve it.
Judy Capozzi Allegany