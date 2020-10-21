Congratulations to Tony Everetts on being awarded the Western New York Volunteer Firemen's Heroism Award for Individual Valor.
l was the "lady ready to jump from the second floor of a burning home,” as reported in Friday’s Olean Times Herald article about the award ceremony for my rescuer.
Flames had raced across the downstairs ceilings of my split-foyer home, trapping me in a second-floor bedroom. After calling 911, I felt the door and found it hot, leaving me no exit but a window.
As I was frantically throwing bedding out of the window to land on, two men appeared out of the fog — in advance of the fire engines — and saw my predicament. They grabbed a ladder from the garage and, as Deputy Sherriff Tyler Taylor held the ladder, Tony Everetts, first assistant chief of the Kinney Hose Company, climbed up to lift me from inside the window, and started me down the ladder to safety.
Each of the two men have my undying gratitude, as do all of the volunteer firemen from Kinney Hose and from the surrounding communities who responded. We are so fortunate to have brave volunteers who think nothing of risking their own lives to save ours and our property. They are, indeed, brave warriors.
Kind and compassionate, the volunteer firemen searched the house for my little white cat. Not found — but not lost — she miraculously appeared the next day.
Kudos to Tony, and to all the firemen and police officers who watch out for us day in and day out, every day.
A reminder to all homeowners and renters: check your smoke alarm batteries and practice escape routes with the whole family.
Susie Stakel Ploetz, Olean