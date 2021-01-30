Regarding the letter to the editor, “Selective Punishment Against Trump,” in the Jan. 19 edition of the Times Herald, it is a sad reminder that some people in this nation exist in a false reality. In this America, many of us believe that one has the right to express one’s beliefs, no matter how outrageous they are.
However, it is known that all beliefs are not planted, rooted or nurtured in truth, as evident by the mentioned letter to the editor.
If America is to move forward, as someone said, toward an “intended” America, instead of a “pretended” America, enough of us must step out of the darkness of the lie into the light of truth, and discard the blindfolds and have the courage to see, hear, speak and live the truth.
Only then can this nation become the “intended” America of its promise.
Ola Mae Gayton Olean