The conversations, comments and hyperbole regarding more extensive universal background checks for firearms purchases appear to advocate an unnecessary and wasteful use of resources, time and personnel.
One can understand, even if disagreeing, that someone who has never owned a firearm suddenly attempts to purchase one, especially a semiautomatic rifle or handgun with a large capacity magazine or clip, should have an extensive background check. There is certainly good reason to check any first-time buyer.
However, to require everyone to have a new NICS check every time a purchase is made is illogical and a waste of time. There are millions of people, especially older hunters and sportsmen, who have been hunting for years or participating in shooting sports, who obviously already have a modest or larger collection of firearms of various vintage and calibers.
So a new model or caliber comes on the market and they often want to upgrade for various reasons related to their personal interests or activities. It makes no sense that we waste money and time to conduct background checks on these citizens.
Do we really think they are going to buy a new firearm in order to conduct a crime? Doing a background check for every new purchase is akin to taking a driver’s test every time an individual purchases a vehicle.
“Fair and reasonable” background checks are definitely understood. If politicians could conduct “fair and reasonable” discussions regarding logical and effective legislation, perhaps we could advance something that benefits public safety without a bureaucratic party agenda that imposes on personal freedoms.
Kevin Hanley
Cuba