Many people would like to establish a “gray area” to try to explain or understand what happened in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
In light of those events, I would like to propose a simple “black or white” premise: Either, as an American, you subscribe to conspiracy theories, minority rule, violence, insurrection and treason; or, you do not, and you instead believe in our constitutional democracy.
There is no middle ground here — and there never can be. Even one of the president’s staunchest enablers late that night said to all: “Count me out,” finally moving out of the gray area.
We all should take a stand.
Patricia Titus Olean