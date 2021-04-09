Many of us are saddened and disappointed but not surprised by efforts of some political officials to keep African Americans and other people of color from the ballot box.
For hundreds of years, since Blacks were bought, sold, stolen, chained and bound and forced onto this occupied land, “suppression” has been the laws and practices of the “powers that be” to maintain the status quo.
No matter its rhetoric and presentation of changing voter laws to keep elections free of fraud, it is nothing more than a guise of voter suppression of people of color.
The wolf has been identified, the sheep’s clothing can be removed.
Ola Mae Gayton Olean