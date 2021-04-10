Last Saturday, the City of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation Department held a drive-thru Easter egg hunt event at Forness Park. Several hundred children participated and enjoyed the gift bags that were distributed.
We recognize the following sponsors for their donations to this year’s modified event: Burger King, McDonald’s and Dollar Tree of Olean, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Holiday Inn Express, the city’s fire and police departments and the Youth Bureau.
Kris Shewairy, supervisor
City of Olean Youth and Recreation