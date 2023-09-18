As we close the books on the Labor Day Weekend Backyard Cookout & Car Show event, Street Masters Car Club would like to thank all who contributed to the success of that great day.
A sincere thank you to the volunteers, sponsors, food trucks, donors, vendors, bands and attendees. The list is long enough to create the fear of leaving someone out should we choose to name them individually, so instead we just simply say: thank you.
We were fortunate to host more than 135 show cars from all over Western Western and north central and western Pennsylvania at Good Times of Olean that day, with only one month to plan and promote it. The more than 70 raffle baskets, three "big” prize raffles and car show registration proceeds will allow us to donate $4,000 to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
The event was held in memory of Frank Jester, who delivered perfect weather for us that day. He would be ecstatic to know that a check of that size would reach his favorite charity.
Adam Jester, Street Masters Car Club, Inc.