The SPCA in Cattaraugus County extends a heartfelt thanks to all those in the Olean and surrounding area who helped in any way to make our Christmas store fundraiser such a huge success.
We were pleased to offer to the public an appealing, eye-catching “PAWtique” that boasted beautiful merchandise. We are appreciative to all of the wonderful people who donated items and made possible the excellent raffles we offered in the way of Baskets, a Lottery Board and Cutco Galley Set. Our thanks to all SPCA supporters — we are most grateful.
A special acknowledgement to the several SPCA volunteers who stepped up and worked many hours to organize the store. Weeks of hard work and dedication certainly paid off, thanks to the generosity of so many. Even with the pandemic crisis and limited access to the mall concourse, it was our most successful year.
All proceeds made this year at the PAWtique were directed to the medical fund to continue providing excellent care for the homeless animals. We are very proud of this accomplishment and extend our gratitude to all who participated in any way.
Please stop in and pay a visit to the SPCA — we have come a long way.
Sheryl Anderson Lila Ervay Kathy Howard Judy Hupf Mimi Smith SPCA store managers