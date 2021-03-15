There were front-page articles in the Olean Times Herald, on March 9 and 11, reporting on direct COVID-19 aid of about $30 million that Cattaraugus County and its municipalities will receive through the officially named American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Included in the $30 million figure is almost $1.5 million for the City of Olean that city officials are rightfully “more than happy to receive.”
It should be noted that Congressman Tom Reed voted against this plan — twice. Reed voted against $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning less than $75,000. He voted against stimulus checks for families earning less than $125,000. He voted against expanding, for one year, the child tax credit, the childcare tax credit and the Earned Income Credit, all of which would assist the families that are trying to financially recover from the pandemic.
Reed voted against expanding Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies and COBRA subsidies for laid-off workers. He voted against education funding for K-12 and for colleges and universities, even though expenses increased, and revenues declined due to the pandemic. He voted against public health workforce investments and voted against funds for vaccine distribution and supply chain.
Reed voted against grants to restaurants, a business sector that has been pummeled by this pandemic.
What has Reed voted for? He voted twice in 2020 for COVID relief when he was running for re-election when the mantra then was akin to “it’s OK if we spend too much because the real risk is in doing too little.”
What else has Reed voted for? He voted for the 2017 “tax relief” bill that was coincidentally about the same size as the current $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. However, there is a significant difference in who benefitted from the tax bill. About two-thirds of the benefits from the 2017 tax bill went to the top 20% income bracket in the United States. In all, almost 85% went to the top 40% of income earners.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11, 2021. When you cash your stimulus check or see it credited to your bank account or receive some other much-needed help from the ARP, remember that Tom Reed voted against it.
He voted against every bit of a plan that will benefit most residents in his district.
Mary Piccioli
Allegany