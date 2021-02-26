I am so glad to see that everything in Congress has been taken care of. The pandemic is under control, the stimulus is taken care of, the economy is humming along smoothly, immigration policy is reformed and the environment is in safe hands.
How else can you explain it? Congressman Tom Reed must have nothing to in Washington since he is in the paper every day trying to run Albany and the New York state government.
Stop the hypocrisy, congressman. If you want to run for governor, just say so. Resign from Congress since you seem to have no interest in continuing the job that you were elected to do, representing the Southern Tier in Washington.
Bruce Kenney, Olean