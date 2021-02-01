The reason for the season should be recognized all year long. Christ came to this world to bring us compassion, love and faith.
Your generosity of time, talents and resources for the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels 2020 Christmas Dinner show that Christ is alive today.
This is a note of thanks and appreciation for all that you gave. Many people benefited from your act of kindness on Christmas Day. Thank you, volunteers, contributors and sponsors, including Beef ‘N’ Barrel Restaurant, Ried’s Food Barn, Wegmans and U.S. Foods.
May 2021 bring you more of the reason for the season.
Mary Cygan
Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean