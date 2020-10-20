Americans are at a crossroads in the upcoming election. They must decide whether to follow the brash promises of Donald Trump or the calming commitments of Joe Biden.
Americans must decide whether to re-elect a maskless trumpeter who downplayed COVID-19 early and currently or install former Vice President Biden, who has proven empathy and leadership for building relationships in Congress. Just watch and listen to their tone of voice and attitudes toward COVID.
Trump’s “Make America Great Again” is a very scratched record. Historically, great teams and companies are formed by leaders with high goals. We revere JFK, Martin Luther King Jr., Indra Nooyi, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. All possessed vital talents, all communicated effectively, all challenged people to cooperate to win and all set a future goal. Great leaders do not denigrate our institutions or individuals, such as “fake news” or “that’s a rude, insulting question.”
Presidents, like teachers, must give logical answers and take pertinent questions. Calmly. People prefer substantial answers based on fact and research. Social media should not be a primary source of political news; news apps and magazines give a complete picture. Some people still believe the flu kills more than COVID-19; it takes 5 minutes to find that annually, the flu kills 12,000-62,000 in the United States. Tragically, COVID deaths over eight months would fill the Big House (Michigan) and Beaver Stadium (Penn State).
Business Insider reported that President Trump doesn’t read the intelligence reports, preferring charts and graphs. Trump claimed to be the greatest since Abe Lincoln, or that he’s accomplished more in one year than most in four years.
Has he made education better? According to the Literacy Project, the average American reads at the seventh- or eighth-grade level. We are not in the top 10 nations in reading, math or science. Great leaders with a viable plan can improve education and the COVID catastrophe.
A great leader will not defy proven science and delay terrible news. We will only be a great nation if we respect others, read multiple sources and strive to be peaceful.
John Jeselnick, Eldred, Pa.