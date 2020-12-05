In many of the rural communities this paper serves, community life often revolves around the school district. My hometown of Portville is no different.
For our community’s less fortunate, especially children, the school district is also a lifeline. Children who have a rough home life can experience relief while in school, impoverished children receive meals that they might not otherwise get and children who struggle academically receive help from teachers who, in my own experience, often teach and help their students as if they were their own children.
Portville Central School has continued to provide the same services and relief that many children desperately need during the ongoing pandemic, while maintaining a high degree of caution. Portville’s administration and staff are responsible for this continuance, and they deserve our utmost respect and profound thanks.
Fear-mongering regarding in-person schooling has no place in a school district that often gives much more than it takes.
According to several studies, transmission of COVID-19 among school-age individuals rarely, if ever, happens during school hours due to the extreme precautions taken by all parties. Transmission, rather, occurs between students who do not take precautions outside of the classroom.
I am in no position to pass judgement on the activities of school students — either inside or outside of the classroom. We as Americans have the God-given right to (for the most part) do as we please. To blame the transmission of disease on a perceived negligence of the school’s administration, however, is negligent in and of itself.
Portville Central has been very transparent about all students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and has one of the lowest caseloads of any local school district. I have never been prouder to be a graduate of Portville Central School.
James L. Tkacik
Portville