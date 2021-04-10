As president of the Board of Trustees of the Olean Public Library, I could not be prouder of our staff. What a wonderful resource for books, information, programming and support.
I am constantly amazed at all the resources available through our public library — and it’s free and available to all. The library serves all ages, all genders, all races, religions and politcal beliefs. What other organization can say all that?
The past year has been hard for everyone. Your library tried its best to be there for you, at first offering online programs and stocking up on ebooks. Soon they expanded to car service. You could email or call with reference questions, they expanded their WiFi, they offered Zoom book clubs and story times.
At a time like this we all needed a place to get reliable information, a place to get books and tapes to fill the hours, a place to help with internet connections for school or work. Our library continues to be available to help in whatever way it can. It is a vital asset to this community and the staff are definitely all essential workers.
This past week has been Library Appreciation Week. If you can, stop by and thank the staff of the Olean Public Library. Everyone there, from the custodian and security folks, to the business office people, the clerks, assistants, pages and librarians, right up to the director and assistant director, are all amazing people. Take a walk around and see all that is available there.
Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.” Once you are there, there is no limit to your imagination and knowledge.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, thank you, Olean Public Library.
Lanna Waterman Olean