Farmersville, friends and neighbors, on June 27 there will be a Republican primary election for town supervisor and two board seats. This election is very important to the residents of Farmersville. I have attended board meetings for several years serving at one time on the board.
We need Pam Tilton as supervisor and Tom Callahan and Doug Seymour to fill the board seats. I have seen all three grow and take serious interest in the town and how things are done.
The opposing candidates use the windmills as an issue. It is my understanding, and there are numerous sources to read that the windmills will be coming to the community of Farmersville. I have not been in favor of the windmills, but if it is something that the state mandates, then I think we need to to try and get the best agreement we can. This is something that Pam, Tom and Doug are trying to do.
We do not need to continue the fight against it and encourage more lawsuits that the town cannot afford. A lifelong Farmersville resident has said a town like Farmersville needs any revenue that is due to the town.
It is time for Farmersville to move ahead and I think this can be accomplished with the election on the primary June 27 of Pam Tilton, Tom Callahan and Doug Seymour.
Donna Vickman, Farmersville Station