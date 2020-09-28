This is in response to a letter to the editor in the Sept. 19 edition by Dale Smith: Dear Mr. Smith, This registered Republican will be voting for Joe Biden!
Kris Linderman, Olean
Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 4:14 pm
