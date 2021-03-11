Earlier this month, I watched a discussion with the mayor and the Common Council take place in reference to the budget. While I realize that this is an extremely necessary discussion, I noticed something alarming: Ward 4 was still without representation.
Then, on Tuesday night, Common Council members declined to entertain discussion about the mayor’s belated nominee.
I would like to understand how the mayor is being fiscally responsible and doing what’s in the best interest of the people of Olean when he has allowed that seat to remain vacant since Feb. 2.
When Nate Smith resigned from Common Council in March 2020, the mayor appointed Ron DaPolito within two weeks. When DaPolito resigned, and the story was published in the paper on July 21, the mayor filled that seat before the end of July.
Yet going into a crucial time, with the budget being presented, the mayor allowed the Ward 4 seat to remain vacant. When he did present a nominee, council members said there would be too short a time before the election for the seat — giving the nominee an advantage over other candidates — to appoint someone.
Clearly this is not in the best interest of our city. The lack of urgency and concern to ensure proper representation at such a crucial time in no way shows that the people of this city are the priority.
Furthermore, it is my understanding that should the council be split (3-3) in their decision, with the Ward 4 seat being vacant, the mayor becomes the deciding vote on his budget. This seems like a concern where integrity is involved, especially when responses to questions or descriptions of item lines are met with, “I can’t remember what that was,” or unsure answers.
This is the city’s budget, how is it not important for the mayor to have accurate information? It’s an example of the mindset of being secure in one’s position, instead of truly serving the people of Olean.
There seems to be some lackluster leadership, questionable behavior and a need for concern. The people of Olean deserve transparency and much better than what they have received.
Dr. Gary Harvey Olean