Another successful drag race event at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Municipal Airport crossed the finish line. So much hard work and stress paid off one more time. I would like to say thank you to a few people for the help and support needed to put this two-day event together.
I thank Robert Thompson, director of the city of Olean's Department of Public Works, and Mayor Bill Aiello for permission to hold the event, as well as the the Federal Aviation Administration for approving the final sign-off on the safety plan designed by C&S Engineering's Brandon Rogers.
Thanks goes to Phill and Bryan Trask, Denis Heightman, Bucky and Judy Weatherby and Tom Scanlon for the support that was needed to run this event, as well as to the quiet sponsor who donated funds to this event. Connie Dutton was a great help to me personally in coordinating the event.
The Ischua Fire Department provided support and tireless help while Bob and Tiff Pfeiffer (The Chillbillys) provided wonderful music that accompanied the barbecue chicken dinner made by the Ischua Ladies Auxillary. To everyone who made the drive up the mountain for the dinner and music — especially all the pilots and my family and friends — I hope it was worth the drive out. To all the vendors who came out in the heat for an entire day, thank you so much as well.
Lastly, I especially thank my sister, Kim Chudy, who with 10 million other things on her plate this summer took the time to help organize this event and make it as successful as it was. From planning the craft show to taking calls from vendors while on family vacation, she never stopped working to make this a better event. If not for her, there would not have been a craft show, the Sweet Ride Doughnut truck or even the Chillbillys on Friday night.
So, thank you, sister, for your help, support, and crazy social networking skills.
Tracy Scanlon, Cattaraugus County-Olean Municipal Airport