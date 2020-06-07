I wish someone could explain why individuals who are temporarily out of work because of COVID-19 are receiving unemployment benefits plus an additional $600 per week. Essential workers like myself are still employed and exposed to many people everyday (many still not wearing masks), and we don’t receive extra pay.
About a month ago I received my stimulus check of $1,200, but people out of work since March receive twice that amount every month, and they’ll receive it at least through July 31. Where can I sign up for that kind of program?
I work at a large box store in the Olean area (95% of the time at a hectic pace) and most of the televisions, computers and cell phones are completely sold out, including even the display models. It doesn’t appear that a lot of people are too concerned that they are out of work considering all the non-essential items people are purchasing.
I could be on a months-long shopping spree if essential workers received extra compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only reward essential workers receive is “thank you.”
That overused expression is becoming old. Most of the time it’s not really said with sincerity. These empty words aren’t a benefit at all.
Receiving an additional $600 per week for working during these demanding times could help pay bills and purchase food for the family. I promise I wouldn’t buy a new large-screen TV or new computer, cell phone, beer, fishing pole or jewelry — some of the items I have seen being purchased by people who are not working.
It appears a lot of these people are living pretty well during a very difficult time for essential workers. The sad thing is people out of work don’t have a clue what essential workers cope with daily.
Joe Teresi, Olean