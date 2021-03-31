With New York set to legalize recreational marijuana, the state must be prepared for a surge in marijuana impairment.
The data is clear — in every state that has legalized the drug, there has been an increase in driving under the influence. While much attention has been paid to combatting stoned driving, New York must also address the impact of impairment on construction workers, especially in light of the state’s unique Scaffold Law.
Under this law, contractors and property owners are 100% liable for height-related injuries — even if the accident was caused by an intoxicated worker. This imposes enormous liability insurance and litigation-related costs for employers without actually increasing safety on worksites.
With marijuana becoming legal and more readily available, workers who are high on the substance will undoubtedly cause more accidents and drive costs even higher.
Courts have repeatedly confirmed that a worker’s impairment is not a permissible defense for an employer. As the state studies how best to fight marijuana-impaired driving, high-risk areas like construction sites must also be top of mind.
Furthermore, lawmakers must change the Scaffold Law to bring an end to unjust and expensive legal costs while bringing actual safety to worksites.
Tom Stebbins, executive director Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York in Albany