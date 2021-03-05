This is to all the dog owners in Olean: Leash your dogs. Clean up your dog’s poop. I am tired of ending my walk early with my own dog or having to re-route my solo walk due to an untethered dog that crosses the street to jump on me.
I’m tired of hearing “he’s a lover,” because maybe your dog is good to you and your kids, but I’m a stranger who doesn’t want a strange dog jumping on me.
My dog is great, but he becomes a guard dog real quick when a strange dog approaches us. I’ve stepped over multiple piles of dog poop on the sidewalk, some other people had the misfortune of stepping in before I came along.
I’ve been told your supposed to call the police regarding these situations, but that’s a ridiculous notion and a waste of time and resources. I see Olean does have a leash/clean up your poop ordinance with fines, but what good are they when there is no one to enforce them and people still feel it’s OK to allow their dogs of all sizes to run free regardless of other people in the world?
As a pet owner, you shouldn’t have to be told to put a leash on your dog when not in your yard, or to clean up your dog’s poop. It’s common courtesy to other people in this world.
Meghan Warner Olean