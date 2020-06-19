With less than two weeks to go in Appeal 2020, we are continuing with a final push towards reaching the $10 million goal by June 30.
Appeal 2020’s theme — Think of Me — reinforces how we come together as a faith community and think of our neighbors in need. To date, $7.9 million has been raised thanks to those who recognize the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides to our most vulnerable populations.
As a result of this generosity, hungry families have food on the table; people struggling with mental health receive counseling; victims of domestic violence can seek intervention services and our youth are able to earn high school equivalency diplomas.
The pandemic has been challenging for all of us, but what Catholic Charities is able to provide to our community has never been needed more by so many. Approximately 160,000 people, or about 10% of the Western New York population, were helped last year by Catholic Charities. Yet just since April we have already served more than 30,000 people.
Ironically, some of our regular donors are seeing firsthand the impact of their contributions as they themselves have turned to Catholic Charities for basic emergency assistance.
Catholic Charities not only delivers support to meet immediate needs, they work with clients to ensure long-term success to achieve meaningful, healthy and productive lives. This is something we do not want to lose sight of as we look ahead to better days.
Every gift helps make a difference for someone in Western New York. If you are able, we hope you will consider contributing to Appeal 2020 as our annual campaign winds down very quickly.
Rick Cronin Appeal 2020 chair Buffalo