On behalf of Jamestown Community College, I write to thank our partners and colleagues in county, city and state government for bringing a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to our communities in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties through the POD held at our Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.
This clinic was made possible thanks to an excellent team led by Dr. Kevin Watkins’ nurses, county administrators and employees, and Mayor Bill Aiello and the Olean Police Department in conjunction with NYS POD operation leaders including DEC Ranger Robert Rogers and Anne Staples, NYS operations team Tanja Peters, Bradley Carney and Kelly Blauvelt.
More than 50 volunteers — students, faculty, staff, trustees and citizens — came together and provided a superb experience for each of the 3,567 individuals who were vaccinated. This was a remarkable event in every aspect.
This huge undertaking allowed JCC to help move our communities forward and out of the dark days of this pandemic. We are grateful to everyone who made this possible, and especially our nursing students and our extraordinary nursing faculty.
Daniel DeMarte, president and CEO
SUNY Jamestown Community College