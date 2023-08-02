Recently a friend was hospitalized at Olean General Hospital. I visited her for three mornings and I was utterly amazed at the overall hospital atmosphere.
From housekeeping personnel up to and including the doctor on duty, the professionalism displayed was truly remarkable. All of the hospital staff were very knowledgeable and, to me, a visitor, helpful, kind and respectful. The patient care was beyond reproach.
I believe we have one of the best hospitals in the United States in our midst. We should all be so grateful.
Daniel J. Malone, Olean