A couple of months after the Volz home explosion in November 2019 on West Branch Road in Allegany, a member of the Cattaraugus County Health Department staff stopped by our home to ask if we would like them to test our water.
Of course, we said yes. On March 3 we were informed that the arsenic levels in our drinking water were at level 16 (10 is allowable) and we could not drink or cook with our water.
We were very upset. We immediately called our family physician and were sent for blood work. Both my husband and I were negative for arsenic levels. This leads me to believe that the arsenic was a recent addition to our water supply due to the oil and gas drilling across from our home on the West Branch Road.
We had a Reverse Osmosis One point system installed on March 18, which gave us water fit to drink with no minerals. The system cost $1,000. The county says it is safe to shower. It doesn’t matter if it is or not, we cannot afford to replace all our plumbing with plastic.
I wrote to the environmental health director of the county health department to inquire if there was a fund available for homeowners who had to spend a lot of money for water-system protections — through no fault of their own. There is not.
So the drilling continues, most days constant humming that you can hear inside the house. Sometimes there are toxic smells instead of fresh air.
We could never have imagined all this 46 years ago, building our home in this beautiful valley.
Mary L. Davis