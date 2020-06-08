One of the hardest things in life is admitting you’re wrong. That, I believe, is the biggest divide between the Black Lives Matter protesters and people who are offended by the demonstrations that have occurred in Olean.
In my heart I believe that most people are good at their core. The civil unrest that has reached Olean has forced us to examine beliefs that we have held onto for decades. It is uncomfortable and can lead us to realizing where we have failed.
When we hear black voices demand justice we face the choice to either admit that we as a society have done wrong, or we can dig in and say that the problem doesn’t exist. The former hurts; we must relive every instance where we failed. It’s not fun, but it’s how we grow, it’s the way we can show the African American community that they matter to us and are welcome here.
The latter option is easy;we can say we were never wrong.
We won’t have to change, or be conscious of our choices. It would be easier but I have higher hopes for Olean. I see love and empathy all around, so I urge my fellow citizens to look inward and admit where we have fallen short and commit to getting better each day.
I have faith we will make the hard choices that will help us become a better place for anyone who wants to call Olean home.
Jebidiah Hindle, Olean