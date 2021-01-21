I find it interesting that people are complaining about social media platforms that stopped Donald Trump from posting. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states “CONGRESS shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press or the right of the people to PEACEFULLY assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances.”
This means a few things: First, it specifically states that the government, not private industry, cannot prohibit speech. If a store will not let you in because you have no shirt or shoes on, that is their right. If a social platform has rules to follow and you do not follow them, then you lose the privilege.
Also, you have a right to practice your religion, but you do not have a right to force your religion onto me.
If people are going to comment on things, they might want to get all the facts straight first.
Gloria Rosenthal Olean