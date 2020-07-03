Our freedom is not free, it comes with a responsibility to preserve and protect it.
Just ask the patriots who died to guarantee the freedom we now enjoy. Their concern was preservation of our freedom and our way of life more then basking in its pleasures.
Our freedom is not a thing but an ideal. Most of us can remember 9/11 and the surge of patriotism after the attack. The attack was directed at our way of life and the ideals of our freedom. We had a name, a face and a belief that was aimed at us to destroy.
We are now under attack by an enemy and it’s attacking our way of life and freedom. We have a name for this enemy but no face. It is silent, with no planes crashing into buildings, but just as deadly. This is a hideous killer, one that causes your lungs to fill up with your own fluid until you slowly drown to death.
Some say it won’t affect them, but what is the median age of people getting sick with COVID-19 in Florida? It is now 36. And what about the young children who swell up and die?
We have come to believe that wearing a mask is an erosion of our freedom. Yes, it is an erosion of the current pleasures of our freedom, but not the ideals it stands for. What a small price to pay for our freedom when you consider the price others have paid.
Don’t take my word that masks and social distancing work, ask your doctor. As a point of reference, our son, daughter-in-law and daughter are all in healthcare and deal with the virus each day at work.
Two doctors and a nurse, and they are exhausted.
I hope it does not take a second wave for us to wake up — to see and then perceive — the cost and responsibility of our freedom ideal.
Rob Smith, Hinsdale