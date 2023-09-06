I want to publicly thank the wonderful staff at Enchanted Mountain Urgent Veterinary Care in Olean. Their service, availability, care and genuine concern for our beloved 12-year-old dog this past weekend was exemplary.
Prior to their establishment we would have been forced to drive to Orchard Park to have him treated. Instead, we were able to stay local and have him cared for by kind people who ultimately gave us more time with our special guy.
On behalf of my husband and our children, thank you to EMUVC for giving us that gift.
Natalie Smith, Allegany