To my fellow virus avoiders, frequently, I would see pictures in the Olean Times Herald high school basketball players and others wearing no masks, or some down below the mouth.
Should not school officials have been enforcing these rules as they did when, escorting me, fully masked, out of the building before a playoff game?
I thought that I could “do my share” at least as well as they were, by spectating from one of those hundreds of empty seats. How would that cause more harm than all of these others not properly masked?
Everybody should mean everybody!
Maybe I will stop my $500 annual basketball scholarship to each of five schools, for seldom do I ever receive a “thank you.”
Louis W. Ensworth Allegany