After watching Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, I am very disappointed with the five members, who all claim they want what is best for our city.
Mayor Bill Aiello introduced Linda Edstrom, a former council member, as his pick for the empty Ward 4 seat. Edstrom was the most qualified of the five candidates seeking the appointment. With six years experience on Common Council, and more than six years as a county legislator, she brings with her the knowledge and experience in local government.
She has the experience working with budgets and other responsibilities related to the position. Edstrom is well respected in her ward and the community, and would have been a perfect fit.
Instead, the council chose to vote along party lines serving themselves rather than what was best for the city. This type of thinking needs to stop. We need to work together as a TEAM. Let’s focus on solving the problems in our community (the loss of the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing jobs, for one), and make Olean a better place to live and work for everyone.
Steve Teachman
Olean Republican Party Chairman