Voter fraud in this country should not simply be dismissed as a crackpot concern. I have to have ID to do almost anything, why should voting be any different?
Why would anyone in their right mind object to voter ID? Don’t argue that some citizens can’t get ID, because that is false.
Anyone who thinks HR1 is good hasn’t read any part of the bill. Do you really think 16-year-olds should vote? If so, then they should be able to join the Armed Forces and buy tobacco, alcohol and firearms. I know the bill would only allow for the registering of 16- and 17-year-olds, but what do you think the next step will be? And should convicted felons be given the right to vote?
Another problem with the bill is that the federal government will have control of elections, not the states. That is just the tip of the iceberg of this disaster. Read the bill and understand it before you promote and condone it.
