Nicholas Waddy’s column in the Times Herald on June 6 (“Racial Grievance is the Lifeblood of the American Left”) states, “The burden is on each and every white American to prove that he or she is not racist.”
I’m 66 and have met, become acquainted with, or enjoyed friendships with countless African-Americans and other people of color. I’ve never worried about any of them thinking I’m a racist, nor have I felt the need to prove I’m not.
The “burden” Waddy speaks of leaves people fearful and mistrustful of those who are not like them. I wonder if he has spent any time learning how to put it down.
Patrick Vecchio, Olean