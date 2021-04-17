With the winter season behind us, I would like to thank the Allegany State Park management and staff for the outstanding management of the Art Roscoe cross-country ski trails.
At a time when we all needed something from the pre-pandemic times to keep us centered, the ASP staff delivered in spades. Trail grooming was never better than this year and the safe and healthy winter recreation they made possible helped me and many other skiers through one of our darkest winters.
I know I speak for many others when I say thank you ASP and the New York State Parks Department for giving us safe and beautiful winter recreation.
Andrew Dickson Jamestown