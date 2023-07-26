Once again, on July 15, we gathered together to celebrate the ComeBack 2 Olean BBQ in the beautiful War Veterans Park. The weather was simply beautiful, as was the several hundred in attendance.
Some people avoided the pavilion as much as possible and “camped” out in a tent and under trees.
In the words of co-sponsor Vonnie Clemons, now an organizer of this wonderful event, the annual day has come to fruition with the support of family and friends. However, in the gaiety of love and fellowship our hearts and spirits carry the grief and pain of loss, reminding us that our loved ones who are gone are never forgotten.
As always the food — actually, the feast — was great.
There’s a warm tug on the heartstrings to see the little ones, who last year were mere babies cuddling safely in parents’ arms, are now walking, playing and having the time of their little lives.
Blessings to all the seniors who are bent from the strong winds of time but are not broken. Hopefully, the stars will align and we can gather together again next summer.
Thanks to all for making this event a success, which makes the heart smile.
Ola Mae Gayton, Olean