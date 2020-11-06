Regarding the article in the Olean Times Herald’s Oct. 28 edition, with the two Common Council aldermen not wearing facemasks in the meeting, one stated that the COVID-19 pandemic would be gone after the election.
Many of us know, no matter one’s beliefs, this pandemic is here on this planet and has taken thousands of lives. Facts don’t change, regardless of one’s state of delusion.
Ty Malone was right in challenging the legitimacy of the exemption of two council members from wearing masks. However, Ty himself should have worn a mask and not allowed two wrongs to become three. Wearing a mask should be about protection from the virus for everyone and not a political football tossed around for a power play.
Paul Gonzalez recited the City Charter and state law, “that aldermen are not members of the public, and technically cannot be compelled to wear a mask.”
Whereas I state unequivocally that the forementioned city charter and state law are utterly ridiculous. A perfect example of egos getting in the way of common sense. These laws should apply first to public workers — safety for the public’s sake.
COVID-19, time and death don’t give a darn about position, status and one’s false sense of superiority. There are no exemptions or discrimination if you are a member of the human race.
This incident reminds me of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who once said, “Our scientific power, has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.”
What a prime example.
Ola Mae Gayton, Olean