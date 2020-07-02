Unfortunately, circumstances prevented us from being in town for our grandson’s graduation from Allegany-Limestone. However, we were delighted to learn that we could watch it live on the internet, and we did.
Regarding the speaker, Matt Bouch, his message was clear, concise and very appropriate for his audience, the graduating seniors.
Thank you, Mr. Bouch, for your speech and for your noble service to your Chicago community as a police detective. Your alma mater should be proud of you.
Phil and Cathy Trask, Allegany