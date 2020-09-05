President Grover Cleveland declared the first Monday in September as a national holiday in 1882. Labor Day was created by the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic accomplishments of American workers.
This day is meant as an annual acknowledgment of the contributions made by workers to our country’s strength and prosperity. It’s a holiday that we share with our Canadian friends.
Labor Day holds a special significance for me, since my son was born on one. My daughter was born on Memorial Day a few years earlier.
The unofficial start of summer and the beginning of fall always bring fond memories, hopes for change and renewal every year. Some think of Labor Day as the end of summer, but I view it as the beginning of another cycle of nature. I love the change of seasons and look forward to each one with its own beauty and challenges.
As we think about our workers these days, we thank all those who labor at jobs they love and jobs they don’t, while being grateful for the opportunity to contribute, not just to their own families, but to everyone’s. Every job has value, not always monetary, which contributes to the strength of our society.
It’s common to complain about having to go to work, until one cannot. Then the perspective is very different; instead of, “I have to go to work,” we think, “I want to go to work” and feel gratitude for any opportunity. Some people are defined by the jobs they do and some consider it a means to an end. No job is perfect and the work/home balance conundrum is felt by all of us.
When meeting someone for the first time, we might ask each other, “What do you do?” meaning what do you do for a living? For a retired person, the answer is longer, talking about what we used to do and also our new projects. Perhaps a better question to get to know someone might be, “What do you like to do?” and, secondly, what type of job do you do?
During a pandemic and political unrest, the links of our collective society are becoming increasingly broken and highlighted. As one example: Some of us don’t think about the supply chain, but notice now that there are empty shelves and limits on buying in our stores — this is something many Americans are unaccustomed to seeing. There are other parts of America where this is common and not a new problem. Each link is represented by real people.
It’s difficult to find a calm voice in the midst of all this chaos and uncertainty. Those who are able to work are torn between many obligations. Those who are not able to work face so many challenges that it’s overwhelmingly life-changing. We all want “normal” to return, but life doesn’t get better because we declare it so. Some actions are beyond our control and we have to rely on others’ expertise and good work. We try to do what we can do — helping our families and neighbors and practicing good habits to try and help us all.
Everyone needs to find a huge amount of patience and resilience.
As we all are getting used to the strange passage of this time and how to make it through each day, week, month, we try to find moments of peace while still being informed and educating ourselves. Tune in, but also tune out sometimes.
In 1920, women won the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. The last push to ratification happened in 1918-20, during a global pandemic. They survived the pandemic and we will, too. 1920 was also a presidential election year. Now, as then, the election is a huge focus in our lives, in spite of personal challenges. We have the right and responsibility to make our voices known and VOTING is the loudest voice we have.
That is something that we can all do. If they could do it 100 years ago, we can do it, too.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a community organization consisting of a diverse group of women and men of all ages, races, creeds and political affiliations, working to prepare and educate voters in a non-partisan manner, to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
We are part of the larger national and New York state system, representing trusted community leadership since 1919 in New York. We do not support or oppose any political party or candidate for office.
We encourage everyone to be ready to vote this fall. The election website vote411.org is sponsored by the LWV to provide non-partisan voting information. Register to vote, check your registration status, educate yourself about the process/issues and be Ready to Vote.
Early voting in New York is Oct. 24-Nov. 1 and the general election day is Nov. 3. There will be many people who want to vote by absentee ballot this year. A new portal for the state Board of Elections is now open to apply for an absentee ballot online — https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/
Paper applications are also available at various locations such as post offices and libraries and also through local boards of elections, in addition to the paper voter registration forms. We encourage you to follow this process as early as possible.
Between now and Oct. 9 (the deadline to register in New York), there is time to be sure your vote/voice will count. Definitive local voting information can be found through county boards of elections, www.elections.ny.gov. In Allegany County, call (585) 268-9294 and in Cattaraugus County, call (716) 938-2400.
Workers want to work. Americans want to VOTE. People want to be heard.
(Margie McIntosh is president of the League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties.)