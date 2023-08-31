Military intervention in another country always should be an extraordinary last resort. But to hear most Republican presidential candidates during the recent debate, it should be the primary response to problems at the southern border.
Several candidates called for U.S. military intervention in Mexico to disrupt opioid production and distribution. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed that, if elected, he would do so on “day one.”
The opioid epidemic is a crisis. But it is far from the only joint issue affecting Mexico and the United States.
Immigration is a perennial issue. And Mexico, with which the United States shares a 2,200-mile border, is the nation’s largest trading partner.
And the flow of fentanyl does not mean that it’s a one-way street. The vast amount of weaponry that the cartels use to maintain their control flows south from the United States in the “iron river.” Before dispatching U.S. soldiers to Mexico, Republican politicians might want to think about stanching the southbound flow of weapons that the cartels would use to fight back.
And without burgeoning demand for the drugs, there would be no supply issue to resolve. The U.S. focus should be first on the domestic public health crisis that opioids pose.
Loose talk of using military force in a neighboring nation is dangerous and irresponsible. Republican candidate Asa Hutchinson had it right when he said during the debate that “we cannot be successful against the cartel unless we bring in Mexico as a partner.”
