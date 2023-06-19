There's just something odd and a little disturbing about the legislative process in New York that's led to the state Assembly returning to Albany this week to finish business it didn't complete during the most recent legislative session.
New York state legislators recently declared themselves full-time and boosted their own annual base salary to $142,000 to match. With full-time status, and with so many problems and so many issues to resolve, why do they have such a short legislative session in the first place — convening just 60 days in a little over five months?
Is 60 days of session really enough time to manage all of New York's issues?
Let's remember, lawmakers lost about a month of legislating time this year because secret state budget negotiations dragged on so long. That put more pressure on them to pass bills before they left.
With that in mind, why was the Assembly unable to complete its work for the year before the scheduled end of session on June 8, while the Senate was able to finish in a shorter amount of time and pass nearly twice as many bills? Did the senators just work faster and more efficiently than their Assembly counterparts? Did the Assembly take on more tasks or take more time deliberating important legislation? Did senators rush through their agenda in order to get done so they could start their summer earlier?
Had they not been rushing to finish by their self-imposed deadline, could members of both the Senate and Assembly have devoted more time to developing legislation, debating the merits, and securing more public input on the bills they actually did pass?
It all makes one wonder if New Yorkers have been getting the best effort out of the nation's highest paid state legislators.
From what's been reported, the Assembly could return just Tuesday and Wednesday this week to mop up on what's considered minor legislation, such as home-rule bills important to localities that generally pass easily. As of the weekend, rank-and-file lawmakers said they hadn't seen an agenda.
If they're only going to work two extra days, that means it's likely they'll put off until next year some controversial issues that should be addressed now.
One major piece of legislation passed by the Senate but unresolved in the Assembly is the "Coverage for All" plan, a bill that would provide state-funded health care for more than 240,000 undocumented immigrants in the state.
You'd think they'd want to take some time to hear many voices on an issue so potentially controversial in order to make sure it's the right thing to do for all New Yorkers.
A controversial gaming compact with the Seneca Nation could be on the agenda. It could lead to the siting of a new casino in the Rochester area.
That's hardly routine, nor is it an issue that could easily wait to be debated starting next January when all lawmakers are officially scheduled to return to Albany.
They also could consider the Wrongful Convictions Act this week. That would allow people who've pleaded guilty to use evidence other than DNA to argue they are innocent.
If they put this off until January, that means wrongfully convicted prisoners will have to wait that much longer in prison before having the opportunity to secure their freedom.
There are a number of other matters that the Assembly should pass, but wil only be able to if they give themselves enough time.
They include transparency bills related to LLCs, a voting integrity bill, a bill to end tax breaks in opportunity zones and bills allowing local government boards to lower speed limits under certain conditions.
Lawmakers created the deadlines that they failed to meet, and therefore may have shortchanged residents on the quality and quantity of their work.
There has to be a better way.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS