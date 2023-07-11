ALBANY (TNS) — America will be a healthier and happier place if Tim Scott somehow manages to win the Republican presidential nomination, particularly since the long-shot victory would mean the defeat of a toxic certain someone currently leading in the polls.
Even some who dislike Scott’s conservative politics grudgingly credit Scott’s sunny optimism and his inspiring biography. Raised without a father in his grandparents’ small home on a dirt road, Scott made his living selling insurance before starting a political career that led to the South Carolinian becoming the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate.
There are more than a few things about Scott, 57, that would make him an unusual president. He is, for example, bald.
Sadly, the American voter has been unkind to candidates who wear their male pattern baldness without shame. Ignoring the odd follicle situation atop the current president’s head, and certainly that of his predecessor, we have to go back to Gerald Ford to find a president whose baldness rivals Scott’s shiny scalp — and Ford, of course, wasn’t elected to the office.
Dwight Eisenhower, first elected 71 years ago, is the most recent example of a president who convinced voters to overlook an exposed crown, and he had the distinct advantage of being a military hero. Only four other elected presidents — John Adams, John Quincy Adams, James Garfield and Kinderhook, N.Y.’s Martin Van Buren — were notably balding, and all benefited, no doubt, from campaigning before the era of mass media. (America is still waiting for its first bald female president.)
Should Scott follow the apparent example of the two most recent presidents and pursue artificial intervention? Heck no! As person with follicle challenges of my own, I urge Scott to let that bare dome fly. Millions of us will appreciate the bravery.
So, what else is unusual about Scott, at least from a presidential perspective?
Well, he’s single. As in, no wife.
We’d have to journey to the 1886 Grover Cleveland victory to find another bachelor elected to the White House. And Cleveland married while in office, leaving James Buchanan as the only president who never married. (There have been several widowed presidents.)
It may sound silly, and probably is, but Scott’s unmarried status may be a significant disadvantage. Spouses and especially children humanize candidates and make them relatable, which explains why the smiling families of politicians appear prominently in so many campaign ads. Of course, presidential children can also be politically problematic, as again illustrated by the current White House occupant and his predecessor.
About a third of American adults are single, so Scott could become the voice of an underrepresented constituency, if he so chose. We might also be treated to a presidential wedding.
“Oh, there’s always — there’s always time for — a great relationship with a wonderful woman, and I thank God that is happening,” Scott said recently when asked about his dating life. “I’ll leave it there,” he added.
Still, a bald bachelor? If Scott wanted to make the challenge any harder, he’d grow a beard — or a moustache.
On the other hand, the elections of Barack Obama and Donald Trump suggest American voters are more open-minded about their presidents than many of us once presumed, even though we’re still waiting for a president who isn’t a dude. (Nikki Haley, the daughter of South Asian immigrants and also from South Carolina, would also be a groundbreaking Republican nominee, of course.)
I won’t let all this goofy verbiage about baldness and bachelordom be an excuse to overlook that Scott is a descendant of enslaved people, a fact that would make his nomination especially meaningful. His success would be another sign of hope and remarkable progress, which is partly why I started this column by saying that his nomination would make the country a happier and healthier place.
Critics, including Obama, say Scott minimizes the role of racism in American life by putting too sunny a face on a still-grim reality. That may be true, but Scott has also talked about the racism he has experienced, noting, for example, that he has often been pulled over “for being Black” and shadowed around department stores.
“Racism is real. It is alive,” said Scott, who has pushed for police reform.
It’s early, but polls suggest Scott faces long odds. That includes in New York, where a recent Siena Research Institute poll of registered voters found that 60 percent of Republicans preferred Trump to just 4 percent for Scott. In other words, the senator’s sunny optimism is well behind the America-is-going-down-the-drain pessimism espoused by the election-denying former president.
I wouldn’t count out the bald bachelor, though. Let that bare dome fly!