The sociologist W Barrington Moore once asked why people do not revolt in the midst of the gravest injustices. Why do they conform to the abrogation of rights, the abuse of citizens, and the failure to protect and promote the common good?
Why do so many people give in, give up and let injustice go on and flourish?
His answer was poignant. People will submit and not revolt when they begin to believe that injustice has become inevitable.
We are living through a time when people have awoken to the breadth and range of injustices being done to them. The injustices are not new. As Will Smith recently noted, “Racism is not getting worse; it’s just getting filmed.”
The problems are real. A pandemic has killed more than 105,000 Americans and there is no sign yet of a vaccine or even a slowdown in the fatalities around the world. Our economy is wrecked. The pain is severe. More than 40 million Americans are now unemployed. Millions have been furloughed or fired. There is no sign of where the new jobs will come from and when. It is now dawning on families that a one-time government check will not be enough to feed our families and pay our mortgages.
The protests have begun and they are filled with righteous and sustained anger. Most of them are peaceful; some have turned violent. But all of them have come to the conviction that injustice is not inevitable. Not yet. Not now. The spasms are a sign that Americans are finally fed up with the corruption denied and the brutality covered up.
It is not coincidental that protests have erupted just when the administration has given the signal that it is time to “move on” from the reality of pain and death that our families are experiencing. It is clear that the president is tired of the dreadful news of our medical and economic crisis. He simply wants to move on for better ratings. The protests are saying, “Hold on.” They are an abrupt call that “attention must be paid.”
The broken windows and broken buildings are symbolic of the broken bodies and lives that Trump and his administration simply want to walk away from, because fixing them or taking real care of them is too difficult, too messy and too expensive.
Move on, he says. Change the rhetoric and the channel. Distract and polarize to paralyze. He is not beneath using religious props to distract the conversation from what we all see and what we all know — that the injustices we’ve been experiencing as a nation for so long are not inevitable.
The people are not fooled, but we have to go deeper and think more thoroughly about what we are learning during these days of crisis. What is under question in these protests are the forces that stack the deck against people of color in our country, the same sad reality that has plagued our nation from its beginnings. The evidence is unassailable. We see it in the percentages of those who have died in the pandemic. We see it in the percentages of those unemployed as a result of our economic depression. George Floyd’s death is tragically real, and it is also tragically symbolic of the knee that has always been at the neck of people of color in our country.
That “knee at the neck” is not an occasional problem; it is not a bad-apple incident. It is the ever-present reality of what America has always wrestled with and has never been able to overcome. Until those of us who are white can admit that it is our knee at the neck of those who are the most poor and vulnerable in our society, we will never get past this moment. We will always feign shock at what we have seen and known many times before. We will cry in despair, “Why is this still happening?”
An ugly truth stands behind it all: the injustice of racism persists because we who are white see nothing fundamentally wrong with the basic system of rights and privileges in America: how you get them and how you don’t. We deny or downplay what we see time and again in health care, education and police behaviors. We unconsciously favor some people. We unconsciously disadvantage others.
We see nothing wrong with this system or with our part in it. We have not yet developed the moral fortitude to admit to ourselves that it is our knee at the neck of the black community.
There is something in us that wants to forgive the white police officer in Minneapolis, despite what our eyes have seen. We want to absolve the young white woman with her unleashed dog in Central Park when she calls the police on an African-American man, a bird watcher, who dares to ask her to follow the leashing law. She knows what she is doing in playing her white race card — the white damsel in distress before a “threatening” black man.
She knows what she is doing and what she expects to get away with. We all know what we, as white women and men, can get away with and what blacks cannot. And we are not afraid to play this game and live in this kind of world.
Yes, we get tired of the spasms of violence and we want to move on. But it is time to learn the lesson offered in these difficult and hazardous protests, what the young people in our streets are shouting at us — that injustice is not inevitable. It is time for change. It is time to move forward, not to move on.
(Fr. David Couturier is a Capuchin Franciscan friar. He is associate professor of theology and Franciscan Studies at St. Bonaventure University.)