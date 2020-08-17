President Trump did a very great thing in forging peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, making it the third Arab state to establish normal relations with the Jewish state. Congratulations to him and his senior adviser, Jared Kushner.
From the time that the oil-rich Gulf state achieved independence in 1971, Israel was a sworn enemy. Now Israel becomes a partner in trade, diplomacy, technology and security. There will be direct flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Dubai, the busiest international hub on Earth. There will be embassies and ambassadors.
As part of the agreement, talk of possible Israeli moves towards annexation of the West Bank have been suspended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That’s something that Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed can show the Arab and Muslim world, along with the opening of the Holy City’s holiest places to millions more of Muslim pilgrims.
The Emiratis are a major player in the Mideast, with the largest economy after the Saudis. They allied with Washington against the meddling of the mad mullahs of Iran, who wage constant war on Israel.
The larger lesson here is talk works, a message recalcitrant Palestinians should get through their skulls. Talk worked when Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel under American sponsorship. Talk worked when Jordan did so. And talk has worked a third time.
Just because Trump touts a victory doesn’t mean it’s fake. America, Israel and the wider world just notched a big win. Applaud.