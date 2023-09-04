Daniel Malone’s Aug. 3 letter to the editor in the Olean Times Herald, in which he detailed the care he received at Olean General Hospital, inspired me to share my recent positive experiences at Bradford Regional Medical Center and OGH.
An injury gave me the opportunity to experience multiple areas within Upper Allegheny Health System: BRMC’s emergency room, Olean General Hospital’s surgical and inpatient units and The Pavilion at BRMC. Despite the misfortune of having a broken hip, I consider myself quite fortunate to have available in my own community an orthopedic surgeon with specialized training in hip trauma, Dr. Aubrey Ashie.
The staff I encountered in every area and at every level throughout UAHS — including housekeeping, food service, nurses’ aides, nurses, NPs, PAs, physicians and the superb rehab teams at both OGH and The Pavilion — were respectful and caring. I witnessed exemplary care being extended not only to me (a BRMC retiree) but to those around me as well. It was gratifying to meet enthusiastic nursing staff returning to the organization.
Now, thanks to the skilled and dedicated team at SMART, my progress continues.
Having such top-notch care within a few blocks of my home is not something to be taken for granted these days. Kudos to those who are making it possible.
In addition to providing a broad scope of quality health care services, UAHS’s acts of community engagement — from fundraising for fire victims to sponsoring family movie nights — further distinguish UAHS from others who have set up shop in Bradford.
Too often we focus on what we have lost. I, too, would love to see some services, such as same-day surgery, return to Bradford. Today, though — now with firsthand experience — I wish to express my gratitude for the quality services we do have and to those who provide them.
Bonnie Scanlan, Bradford