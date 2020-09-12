Can Rep. Tom Reed tell me why he so strongly supports President Trump? Is it because he has been trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, including the preexistence guarantee, while at the same time, failing to come up with the “beautiful” new plan he promised us?
Is it because, even though one of his promises was to improve our infrastructure, something all of us could support, nothing “concrete” has happened yet?
Is it because Trump calls people names, bullies and makes fun of people with disabilities and lies, lies and lies every single day? Is it because he fakes being religious when we all know he is ignorant of the teachings of Jesus, Muhammad or the Talmud?
Is it because he has promoted tax cuts that have put more money in the pockets of millionaires, Reed being one of them, and billionaires, but very little in the pockets of little people like me, while raising the national debt?
Is it because he has worked to devastate the environment, to dismantle the post office, to punish immigrants looking for asylum, to break ties with our longstanding allies, to hold the hands of despots and dictators? Is it because he denies and looks the other way in the face of proof that Russia has and continues to meddle in our elections?
The questions could go on, yet, I can’t, for the life of me, understand how Reed’s support for a man of such questionable moral character is benefiting his constituents here in the Southern Tier of New York. How do you explain your ongoing support for this man?
Betty D’Arcy, Allegany