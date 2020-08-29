The other day a friend said, “It’s almost time to put my summer furniture away. It seems like I just got it all out!”
It’s a reminder that fall is coming in an odd year in which time has felt like a warp-speed spacecraft and a black hole, all at the same time.
One Facebook post noted that someone was going to toss some candy out the door, roast a turkey, wrap a few gifts and “call it a year.” It definitely has been the kind of year many want to just put in the rearview mirror and drive away from. We know we are far from done with potential effects of continuing issues going on in our world, from pandemic to unrest and political divisions.
I have to say, however, I thought we had a beautiful summer in the Southern and Twin Tiers. After a fussy start early in the spring, summer just arrived. We had to navigate some hot, humid days some would call sweltering and we had to do it wearing masks if we were getting out and about at all. But some days reminded me of summers as a kid, rollicking around in the woods of Rock City, or going to my great uncle’s farm to take a dip in the pond in the cow pasture in Millport or to Cuba Lake.
Lucy and I spent time on the back deck, usually after shade covered it around dinner time, and I used an extended leash so we could go down the steps to sit under the shade of a cedar tree. Once our resident skunks were taken care of in late July, we had our front porch back. That stays shaded the first half of the day and gave us a place to read and hang out, sheltered from the sun but experiencing its delightful warmth.
Today, the calendar square still says August, but the subtle signs have been showing up: A few days when the temperatures held more in the 70s than 80s, finally providing a comfortable night’s sleep. Humid days still linger, but now our air conditioners and fans get a little break. Instead of four fans blowing in an upstairs sauna, just one might be needed for a little bit. Windows provide nighttime breezes now.
The school supply lists have been evident in the stores for quite some time, even though school attendance parameters weren’t yet known. It gave some hope that we would return to at least some semblance of normal if the kids could get back in school. Scary as the prospect is for many parents and educators, I know all the schools are doing their best to come up with ways to be safe about it, whatever protocols each puts in place.
Another of those “signs” is the school buses on the roadways. Some may still be delivering lunches, but I have seen a few that I believe to be “drivers in training.” Remember, I used to work as a school bus route coordinator and then supervisor at a Michigan School District. I recognized the signs when over the past couple of days, buses have driven up Temple Street, stopped just past the driveway in front of Pete-za-ria, worked the air brakes, shuddered a bit, then again took off. I’m pretty sure some new drivers are being coached to fill the positions of safely chauffeuring local youngsters to Portville Central. When I saw employment ads for drivers and bus monitors, my hunch felt confirmed.
Yesterday, I noticed a small swath of leaves high in the trees on the hillside opposite my house. The leaves looked like they had turned. Today as I drove into Chestnut Hill Cemetery, quite a few colored leaves danced along the paved drive and among the gravestones near the monuments at the front. Yes, folks, the leaves are turning.
A cousin posts photos of autumn wreaths that she is making and they have signs that say something about pumpkin spice. Surely, pumpkin spice everything will be in the coffee shops, bakeries and supermarkets soon.
We may as well face it, our summer is waning, but hopefully not before a few more enjoyable outings. A friend said Rock City Park is booming with guests this year. Allegany State Park, Pfeiffer Nature Center and other such sites boast the same. It’s like people have rediscovered nature as the concerts and fairs and festivals have been put on hiatus.
Fall has always been my favorite time of the year for reasons likely to be stated in another column, but despite all the pandemic constrictions, I’ve had a memorable summer. As things loosened up, I’ve lunched on porches with friends, in town and up in the area’s glorious hills. I’ve enjoyed my own back yard. I’ve even spent time at a family campsite at the edge of a Pennsylvania forest. We plan to do it again soon. I hope your experiences have been just as enjoyable, in spite of everything, as we begin to usher in another of New York’s wonderfully unique seasons, reasons that make being home again worthwhile.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)